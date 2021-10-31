The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CHN traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 42,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,003. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. The China Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The China Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The China Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The China Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The China Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

