The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The China Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in The China Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The China Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The China Fund by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The China Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get The China Fund alerts:

Shares of The China Fund stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. 42,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,003. The China Fund has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.