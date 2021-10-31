Ubex (UBEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $1.04 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00021706 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00265209 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001031 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

