Brokerages Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is $0.00. IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

IDYA stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 256,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,403. The company has a market capitalization of $823.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,616 shares of company stock worth $626,445 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

