Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BYPLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $$13.00 during trading on Friday. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

