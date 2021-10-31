Fluity Price Hits $0.0106 on Exchanges (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Fluity has traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fluity coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Fluity has a market capitalization of $360,386.08 and approximately $19.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00069945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00073429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00104023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,430.06 or 0.99882807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.20 or 0.06961055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00022898 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,951,370 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

