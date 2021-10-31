Analysts Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT at $26.43

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.43.
MAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.
