LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.260-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $153.90 million-$155.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.80 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.29 to $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.80.

LMAT stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.01. 359,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.33. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

