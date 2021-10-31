Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $54.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

ARQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $104,250 over the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.18. 78,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,946. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.15.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

