Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $42.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLYW. Raymond James raised their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flywire stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Flywire has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

