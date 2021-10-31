Brokerages Set Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 236,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.14. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $2,703,674.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $319,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,724 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ontrak by 14.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 131,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter worth $11,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 279.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

