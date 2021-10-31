Master Contract Token Price Reaches $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 52.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $68,423.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 2,595.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.27 or 0.07008161 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00088297 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

