Credits Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Credits has a total market cap of $8.41 million and $149,996.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Credits has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000837 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

