Tidal Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.83 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.00225589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00096712 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

