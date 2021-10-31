Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the September 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

RNGTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

RNGTF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. Osisko Development has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

