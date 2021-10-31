NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,298,700 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the September 30th total of 934,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 519.5 days.

Shares of NEXOF stock remained flat at $$15.77 on Friday. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,435. NEXON has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. engages in the development of free to play online and mobile games. It develops graphics based massively multiplayer online games and uses the concept of micro transactions and the free to play business model. It operates through the PC Online and Mobile business divisions. The PC Online business division handles the production, development and distribution of PC online games.

