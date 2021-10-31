Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Petrofac stock remained flat at $$1.80 during trading hours on Friday. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

