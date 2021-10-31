AllianceBlock (ALBT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.37 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001177 BTC on exchanges. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $168.62 million and $4.37 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.00225589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00096712 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AllianceBlock

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

