Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.21.

ATER has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aterian from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

ATER stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. 4,447,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,456,764. Aterian has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $228.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.23.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

