Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

APTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,794. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $661.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.