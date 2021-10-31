Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.800 EPS.

COLM traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.84. 613,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,381. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.60.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

