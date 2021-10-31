OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OTR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in OTR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,456. OTR Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

