BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the September 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BGR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,029. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 39.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the second quarter worth about $111,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

