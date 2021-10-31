América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 18.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 57.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AMOV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. 2,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,411. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

