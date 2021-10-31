HempCoin (THC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.12 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $4,253.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,382.16 or 0.99911553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00060991 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00041887 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.40 or 0.00638708 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,923,887 coins and its circulating supply is 263,788,736 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

