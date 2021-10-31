The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) will announce $110.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.20 million. The Pennant Group posted sales of $98.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year sales of $440.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $443.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $491.47 million, with estimates ranging from $481.00 million to $501.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

PNTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 55.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 93,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,769. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. The company has a market cap of $725.22 million, a P/E ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 2.56. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

