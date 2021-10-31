$0.57 EPS Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.51. KBR reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.44. 1,219,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,536. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.83 and a beta of 1.31. KBR has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $44.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 943.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after buying an additional 225,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

