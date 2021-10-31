Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.800-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eastman Chemical also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.80-9.00 EPS.

Shares of EMN traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.03. 1,655,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,701. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.06. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.74.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.