Short Interest in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Drops By 44.0%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the September 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nyxoah stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYXH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. 12,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,952. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.