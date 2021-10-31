Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Short Interest Down 38.1% in October

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 18.4% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 23.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 935,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,444. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.