Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the September 30th total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Microbot Medical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microbot Medical by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBOT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. 9,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,828. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $51.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 4.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

