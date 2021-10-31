Mirrored Microsoft Hits One Day Volume of $25,096.00 (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be bought for approximately $331.42 or 0.00539447 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $25.04 million and $25,096.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Microsoft alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00069647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00073037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00102823 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,156.53 or 0.99544295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.77 or 0.06949885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00023045 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 75,548 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Microsoft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Microsoft using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mMSFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Microsoft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.