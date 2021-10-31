Zacks: Analysts Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.31 Million

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report sales of $124.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.24 million and the highest is $124.37 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $126.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $485.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.53 million to $485.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $510.26 million, with estimates ranging from $508.30 million to $512.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after buying an additional 5,475,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,592,000 after purchasing an additional 960,202 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $12,492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 878,971 shares during the period.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

