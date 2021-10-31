Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $1,668,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $1,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. 612,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,727. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.46. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

