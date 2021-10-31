Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.63 Million

Analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post sales of $146.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.90 million to $150.00 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $112.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $572.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $576.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $603.93 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $616.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.87 million.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,870,000 after purchasing an additional 115,487 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 15.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,896,000 after purchasing an additional 402,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after purchasing an additional 68,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $20,574,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $24.29. 229,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,676. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 134.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

