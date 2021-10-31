Analysts Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $445.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce $445.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $442.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.00 million. Koppers reported sales of $437.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,490,000 after buying an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,869,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Koppers by 5,131.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after buying an additional 773,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Koppers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Koppers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,454,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOP traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.09. 108,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,823. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

