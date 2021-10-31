Sportcash One (SCONEX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $54,516.00

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. Sportcash One has a market capitalization of $428,966.32 and $54,516.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sportcash One coin can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00069986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00073376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00103352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,024.09 or 1.00070189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.46 or 0.06956987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00023100 BTC.

Sportcash One Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Buying and Selling Sportcash One

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sportcash One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sportcash One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

