Nervos Network Achieves Market Cap of $569.45 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $569.45 million and approximately $20.03 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,981.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.56 or 0.07001431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00314132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.95 or 0.00982193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00088170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.77 or 0.00448943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.26 or 0.00269357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.83 or 0.00232585 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,268,088,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,409,205,943 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

