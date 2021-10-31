SuperCoin (SUPER) Trading 73.9% Higher Over Last Week

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 73.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded 73.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $227,633.19 and $76.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,314,039 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.