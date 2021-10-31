BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the September 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $476,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. 83,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,608. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

