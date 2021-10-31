New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the September 30th total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

GBR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 59,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,876. The company has a quick ratio of 19.68, a current ratio of 19.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 2,255.45%.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.