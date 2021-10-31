Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MVVYF stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,251. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. Moovly Media has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

Moovly Media Company Profile

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

