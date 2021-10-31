ROOBEE (ROOBEE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.74 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $21.54 million and $1.74 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,531,660,664 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

