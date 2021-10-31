HyperQuant (HQT) One Day Volume Tops $1,706.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $16,481.64 and approximately $1,706.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00048777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.57 or 0.00227235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

