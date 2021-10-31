Pyrk (PYRK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,049.00

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $44,756.37 and $2,049.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009439 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000112 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pyrk

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

