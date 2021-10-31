Brokerages Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Post $0.34 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings. Exponent reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $796,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,374,000 after buying an additional 52,180 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,916,000 after acquiring an additional 238,471 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,310,000 after buying an additional 76,537 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Exponent by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,776,000 after buying an additional 54,456 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $114.80. The company had a trading volume of 192,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,146. Exponent has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

