Swarm (SWM) Trading 9.4% Lower This Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. Swarm has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $17,842.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00048777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.57 or 0.00227235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

