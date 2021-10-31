Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MHGVY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mowi ASA in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

MHGVY stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. 9,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,671. Mowi ASA has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

