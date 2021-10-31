AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Short Interest Up 73.5% in October

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE HKIB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,097. AMTD International has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14.

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

