TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TheMaven stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,373. TheMaven has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67.

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter.

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

